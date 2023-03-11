Sign up
Photo 1688
Hints of Spring
we were gone all day so I am posting a couple of shots I took yesterday. These little shoots remind me that Spring is coming.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
2
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5806
photos
298
followers
111
following
462% complete
View this month »
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
Latest from all albums
1685
3632
1686
3633
1687
3634
3635
1688
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th March 2023 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
home
,
shoots
,
capemountainphoto
,
camas lilies
Dawn
ace
It’s amazing they survive
March 12th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Brrr...I bet they were surprised little shoots.
March 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
