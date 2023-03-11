Previous
Hints of Spring by jgpittenger
Photo 1688

Hints of Spring

we were gone all day so I am posting a couple of shots I took yesterday. These little shoots remind me that Spring is coming.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

Dawn ace
It’s amazing they survive
March 12th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Brrr...I bet they were surprised little shoots.
March 12th, 2023  
