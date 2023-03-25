Previous
Next
Hawk Sitting in Wait by jgpittenger
Photo 1697

Hawk Sitting in Wait

My last posting from the trip to Finley. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise