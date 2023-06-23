Previous
Swallowtail on Lily by jgpittenger
Photo 1743

Swallowtail on Lily

We had a swallowtail enjoying our flowers in Jim's flower garden.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
477% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gerasimos Georg. ace
mesmerizing!
FAV
June 23rd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic
June 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up
June 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
June 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stunning image
June 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stunning
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise