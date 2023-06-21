Previous
The Chase by jgpittenger
Photo 1742

The Chase

The eagle clearly was harassing the seagull's nest. And they kept chasing back and forth.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

Corinne C ace
A little heartbreaking but it's life :-)
June 22nd, 2023  
