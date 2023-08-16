Sign up
Photo 1774
Photo 1774
Painted Lady Sunning
I love their unusual eyes.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6050
photos
284
followers
108
following
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th August 2023 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
butterfly
,
butterfly bush
,
critter
,
painted lady
,
capemountainphoto
