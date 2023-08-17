Sign up
Previous
Photo 1775
Anemone
Low tide this morning. Wish I had had my camera and my circular polarizing filter!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6052
photos
284
followers
108
following
486% complete
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th August 2023 9:31am
Tags
barnacles
,
anemone
,
low tide
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
gloria jones
ace
Neat shot and textures
August 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely captured
August 17th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
It is still beautiful. I love the textures and patterns in the anemones and barnacles.
August 17th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Super ccaptureof these anemones
August 17th, 2023
