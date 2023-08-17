Previous
Anemone by jgpittenger
Photo 1775

Anemone

Low tide this morning. Wish I had had my camera and my circular polarizing filter!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat shot and textures
August 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely captured
August 17th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
It is still beautiful. I love the textures and patterns in the anemones and barnacles.
August 17th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Super ccaptureof these anemones
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise