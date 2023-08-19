Sign up
Golden Rose
This particular rose bush has never had such rich golden roses before. They keep catching my eye as I look out the window.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6055
photos
284
followers
108
following
486% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th August 2023 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
gold
,
rose
,
capemountainphoto
