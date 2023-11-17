McDonalds

The local McDonalds! It’s recently had quite extensive alterations done, and looks all shiny and new. From what I could find, the building was constructed in the 1820s, and during the 1950s it was known as The Prince Albert Pub. The pub was a two-bar Friary Meux pub. The Commons are to the left of the building and now has a children’s playground, but back then they used to fly model aeroplanes there. The owner of the Prince Albert Pub apparently had a boxer called Chang who used to roam freely in the pub and the commons. In the 1990’s the pub was sold and it became a Mongolian barbecue. It didn’t last very long and soon after it became a MacDonalds