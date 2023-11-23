The Archway

During wartime, the railway arches had been turned into temporary accommodations for Civil Defence purposes, and after the war, some were being used as a Community Centre. By 1952, the Horley Central Players, a group made of a teacher and pupils from the local school, were storing their equipment and rehearsing in one of the arches, rented from the Community Centre, but still putting on productions in local halls. In 1956 they took over the tenancy of five of the arches. The auditorium and stage occupied what was originally a games arch and still continue to accommodate their audience. They have a capacity of 95 seated and run 10 full productions each year.