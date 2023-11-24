The X Factors

It was the Friday Dinner, and we had decided to treat ourselves and try the new restaurant nearby. The restaurant is across the road from the old closed golf course. And there own their own was this cluster of benches. Standing in the dark, and overturned into Xs. They looked so sad, rejected, abandoned and desserted. They reminded me of the day after. The day after that party. The day after that event that took so long in the planning. The day after that birthday or that anniversary. All over now, and back into the rut, into the normal. Into the reality of real life. The bittersweet of the celebration. Over now, and for some, it may mean paying back the expenditures. To some, it may mean, going back to the loneliness, the abusing spouse and hiding behind the emotional protective wall. Even so, for just that hour, those glorious hours, everything was just perfect. Even the benches, had the most comfortable seat, and the best X-Factor!