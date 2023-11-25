The Bridge

The bridge with the railings. Bridges help us achieve things, they also help us overcome, bring us closer and together. The railings, are they there to build and strengthen the bridge? Are they there to segregate and separate? Are they there to keep us in or keep people out? Only you will know what the metal bridge with the railings are there for. But whatever you decide to use them for, remember they are strong enough to connect whatever gap we’ve encountered. They are even stronger than time. Only you will know when you are ready to build and use the bridge and let the healing begin.