The Sentinel on The Hill

Back on Reigate Hill this morning. It was -1C and taking photos with dead man fingers was not fun. I do have to make sure my fingers are protected with cold like this. This lone tree in the cold, took me way back my military days. There was a winter banquet with very senior military personnel and our squad had to protect the perimeter. There we were in the bitter cold. Patrolling with our R4 rifles, and no gloves. Whilst our seniors were in the very warm hall, eating magnificent food and sipping away at the Napoleon in their heated glasses. It was an uneventful evening, and we were counted the hours until we could get back in our barracks and under our army issue blankets. Did we avert any wars? No, but we kept our commanding officers safe