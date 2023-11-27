Rain Carpet

It’s been very cold here today, even though the temperature gauge is trying to convince me that it’s warmer than yesterday. Today we got the rain, gentle but persistent. I’d just got my wellies, so what better to test them. I walked across to our Village Social Club. The field was water-logged and muddy in some parts. Rain - water is hypnotic and healing. Maybe it’s because I was born on the Island, but the sound of waves crashing against breakers is so soothing and comforting. It certainly wasn’t raining that hard. After the rain comes the healing and growth