The Lonely Centrepiece

This evening was the actual company Christmas Party and most people had come over to celebrate. Quite a few hadn’t seen each other in real life, so there many comments about people heights. Generally we only see the top half of people and our minds imagine that fits onto the parts me don’t see and then imagine their perceived height. Back to my centrepiece. You will mostly find me adorning the table and as people arrive they all remark at how pretty it looks, and then, the focus and attention go to the people around the table, and the centrepiece is forgotten. It’s as if it has served its purpose by bringing people together, and once that’s done, no one ever notices it anymore. Often you actually see that it’s moved away to the floor, a chair or even another table. It’s usefulness no longer required. I can imagine that, if it could it would disappear of its own accord. If it had eyes, they would be downcast, almost in humility and shame, knowing people are willing it to evaporate into the ether, not wanting to cause it discomfort. Yet, whenever events are planned, everyone remembers to order the centrepiece. Centrepieces are not just inanimate objects, some are human to …