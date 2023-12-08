After

Time can be so cruel. But Time heals, you say, encouraging me to be positive and optimistic. So, this After, the day after our Christmas party. You’d think we were at different venues. Over there in the corner as last night, under the illuminated orange were the two, looking into each others eyes, willing Time to slow down and stop. Where are they now? Interwoven? In different cities? Did Time stop for them, or did it separate them, giving them a promise of more. Now the After, the emptiness. Time has rushed on and prepared the scene, for yet more victims. And the party goers? Who were also grabbing on, trying to stop Time for just a few more crazy filled moments. But alas, After came, and Time has washed it all away. Gone are the stollen moments, the breath stopping moments, the laughter, the discreet fleeting touch. After in collaboration with Time has wiped them all. Time has now prepared the traps for their next victims, feeding the Empty After