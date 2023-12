Sleepy Hedgehog

Another Christmas Party, this one was the annually M&P Christmas Party. These friends host the most wonderful parties, and the food they prepare is always a mouth-watering lavish affair. Going out into their garden I was so surprised to see a little hedgehog nestled in some autumn leaves, completely oblivious to the whole world. Behind the house is a cemetery, so I wasn’t sure if it had come from their and looking for a little peace and quiet