Santa Training

Another rainy Sunday, and decided to go up to Reigate this time. The traffic was very slow and I didn’t realise I had arrived at the day Santas were doing their training. There were loads of them in Priory Park. They were all ages, from really young ones to the seasoned Santa’s, who’d been doing this for many years. We know that they have to be very rigorous with their training as they have quite a bit to travel for their deliveries. I’m not surprised that Santa has embraced the whole AI hype and decided to start cloning. It actually quite sure if they’re clones or if they’re Santa-bots. Just thinking, how do you think Santa has been coping with all the millions of delivery on one evening. You know how difficult it is sometime to get our shopping delivered on time, and then there all the wrong deliveries and broken stuff, so maybe Santa has been using AI way before is mere mortals discovered it 😜

Happy Santa Sunday everyone!