Happy Birthday!

Thank you Hard Rock Café! What a surprise when I got into the Hard Rock to find that they had made a special pin just for me, thank you! We’ve gone through most of the Cafés in Europe, and I think we only have about 5 outstanding. This one in Innsbruck is housed in a historical building dating all the way back to 1577, making it one of the oldest buildings to house one of these Cafés. Two knights in shining gold armour watch over approaching customers from high up on the second floor