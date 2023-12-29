Previous
Davos Afternoon
Davos Afternoon

Early this morning we drove to Davos, which is the highest town in Europe, sitting at 1,560 m above sea level). They’re renowned for the annual World Economic Forum, as well as the quality and diversity of their first-class facilities the whole year round.
The first guest house was opened in 1860, and people have been enjoying its rejuvenating climate since then.
The German physician, Alexander Spengler, opened a recuperation spa for lung illnesses, which primarily comprised extensive sleep on the sun terraces of Davos, along with Veltliner wine. This treatment made Davos world renowned, and in 1924 the novel "The Magic Mountain" by Thomas Mann made the location immortal in a literary sense too.
Highest point in Davos is Flüela-Schwarzhorn at 3,146 m
José Maria

