Tourist for the day

It would be difficult to beat another day of glitz and glamour, and anyway, would we want another amongst all those glittering stones? Yes! Today is the last day of 2023, which was a hugely challenging year on some many levels. So it was so good to be able tpo groud with nature and enjoy the magnitude and majestic beajty of the Alps. Just looking at them, one can't help but feel their protective healing powers resonate through your body. And the snow on top of them, and down the sides, just amgnifies their power. Of all the photos today, I decided to fovus on the view form our hotel room, which overlooked the flighpath into Innsbruck. The Airport Code is INN, and it's officially called Kranebitten Airport. It opened in 1925, and in 1930, it started offering gliding facilities as well. During the very busy winter months, it welcomes around 5,500 passengers a day. The approach and descent into the airport is a very complicated process - the Alps create vicious winds and currents, which pilots have to deal with throughtout the process. It is a category C airport, an airport with special difficultties requiring pilots to have special training.