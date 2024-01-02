Reflection

Just like the beautiful white is being reflected, January is the perfect time for this reflection. As the white rose is so very beautiful on its own, with reflection, the beauty does not diminish, it doubles! The reflection is just a beautiful as the original. And the same will happen with us, once we’ve reflected on the goodness within, it motivates and encourages us to, and even more goodness comes out of us. And it actually didn’t take too much effort on the part of the rose to double it’s beauty and engage in reflection 😊