Groundness & Stability

One thing I collect during my travels, are little stones. When we travel near a beach, it’s fairly easy. I walk around and try and take in as much of the environment as much as possible, and then I look out for a stone which grabs my attention and talks to me. In the rare cases, where I didn’t hear the calling, I pop into a gem shop and see if there are any there who want to talk to me. For me, these stones symbolise being grounded and stability. I never dismiss them and I never think of them as unassuming inanimate objects. They’ve witnessed more history, than I have. Also, remember that it was the elements around it which crafted them into their current shape - and it’s taken hundreds of years. I don’t have any favourites, as they each have their own very interesting story to tell, and I value each of them. At one stage, in their past they had monetary value as well. I still reach out for them when I’m home. Rub my fingers, feel their smoothness or their sharpness, and listen and feel their unique memory and story.



“We have forgotten what rocks and plants still know – we have forgotten how to be – to be still – to be ourselves – to be where life is here and now.”~Eckhart Tolle