HRC pin collection

We love travel and our aim when we started was to visit the capital of each country in Europe. And what better way to do this than to pop into the Hard Rock Cafes? We would talk to the locals, enjoy the iconic and famous landmarks, have a cocktail (or two). We would also get to see some wonderful music videos, and also see some of clothing items worn by these famous music celebrities. It then became a ritual to photograph the newly acquired pin at the actual venue, and as proof that we were there, post it on FaceBook. So here is the updated photo of the said collection!