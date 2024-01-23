Previous
The Storms by jmdeabreu
100 / 365

The Storms

Since Sunday we’ve been feeling the wrath of Isha and Jocelyn. So, I still haven’t left home. Today has been discussing on work, and today being Tuesday, we had the District Nurse come over to supervise the PICC line flush and dressing change.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Nice rain capture.
January 23rd, 2024  
