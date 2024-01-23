Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
The Storms
Since Sunday we’ve been feeling the wrath of Isha and Jocelyn. So, I still haven’t left home. Today has been discussing on work, and today being Tuesday, we had the District Nurse come over to supervise the PICC line flush and dressing change.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
José Maria
@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storms
Jerzy
ace
Nice rain capture.
January 23rd, 2024
