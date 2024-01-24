Medicine or confectionery

The root with such amazing properties, that it could easily be both. Liquorice, the Allsorts we either hate or love! Apart from its sweetness, it also has a rich history in traditional Eastern and Western healing practices. The roots have been used to treat various ailments since prehistoric times. Hippocrates, the father of medicine, claimed the medicinal plant could treat ulcers and quench thirst. The roots contain an active compound called glycyrrhizin, which gives the plant its healing properties. Never mind the health benefits, go grab yourself a long twisted black liquorice rope!