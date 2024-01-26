Orange Moon

After arranging breakfast this morning and heading upstairs to continue with work, I noticed how bright the moon was. It was cold and I was wearing trackie bottoms and a warm bath-robe. Decided to step outside and get some photos without getting proper dressed. I must have looked really strange. Normal day for me then 😊

We’re still battling with my son’s rating heart rate, which has averaged around 120 for the last weeks, with a high of 143. Spent half the day at the local surgery and came back with an ECG and instructions to call an ambulance if his rate reaches 150 or more. What a difference it was dealing with the community GP vs the neuro-oncology team 😳 Apparently they now want to get a cardiologist involved and they want him to wear a 24 hour HR monitor. In the mean time I need to get a sharp eye on him, with fingers hovering over the ambulance hotline.