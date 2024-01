Privacy Cubicle

Saturday, and the day started off with a plan of shopping for final touches for lunch which we were hosting for our good friends. But, that was not to be. The usual morning observations for my son changed everything. His resting heart rate hit 150 bpm, and after 5 weeks of elevated heart rates, this triggered immediate calls to the acute oncology services followed by the ambulance. We were taken to the hospital, and the privacy curtain has been the view the whole day.