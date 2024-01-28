Soul

Second day spent at the hospital and during the various waiting periods I’d go outside for a walk and a breath of fresh air.

The bark reminds me of our souls. There are many wrinkles and it’s never smooth. Sometimes it’s covered by branches and leaves, and other times it’s dark, just like the reflection of how mine has felt during these last few days.

We should be going home today, as we’ve been discharged in theory and just waiting for The Signature. There is nothing wrong with the heart, even though they don’t know exactly what’s causing the elevation. I’ll continue monitoring it.