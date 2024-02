In the Zone

It’s the fourth day at East Surrey, and it was basically the same as the previous days. The was one notable difference, he’s heart rate went back up again, not as high, but back in to the 150 zone. This of course initiated lots of activity, and lots of conversations. Another drip stand was setup and more monitors setup, first time, not just for a 5 min observation. Needless to say, he (we) were not discharged. The Tachycardia needs to be understood and brought in control