Office in the Park

Another full day at East Surrey. The day was very much the same as yesterday, fluids, IV and a couple more bloods and the normal observations. Today he was visited by the physio and made to walk and sit on a chair. Today I also got lost in the labyrinth of corridors. I got to a boarded up area which was “protected” by big broad security guard. I told him I had got lost, and the look I got was one of those,”is he be truthful or pulling my leg?” look. He was still trying to decide what was happening, and I was trying to work out in my head how I’d got here, and completely forgot the ward name. I eventually told him I wanted to get to A&E and he said I’m nowhere near it, but pointed me in some direction. Eventually I arrived at these igloos which were set up for hospital staff to work out in their gardens. So, there was a happy ending