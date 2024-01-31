Interesting sculptures

East Surrey seems to have become my second home or is it my second office? Arrived here early this morning, just after 7:30. He was very much asleep and I had noticed they’d given him a pale blue Tom Ford hospital gown. The latest in avant-garde fashion, with the opening at the back. Yes, I know very avant-garde! He was sleeping and noticed that he was already taking IV fluids. He woke up when the machine beeped very loudly that it had now finished its task, and waiting for the next one. Of course he awoke, I mean, who wouldn’t with that sound. He was browsing and I had to wake him up again when breakfast arrived. All the relevant doctors have now spoken to the Guys Gram and everyone is singing from the same sheet. The doctors are happy with his progress so far but has indicted that he’s here for another 3 to 4 days. Told you it was my new office. During my walks, I discovered this Totem pole of very interesting stuff