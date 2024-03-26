Abandoned Project

Day 162/365 (26Mar2024) During the filing cleanup, I came across the 3D Land Rover given to Chevy by his brother. My lights immediately lit, and just as it did I realised why I was still holding this un-opened package. Would I be able to see the delight in his eyes whilst he built the puzzle? Seeing him carefully fit the pieces together, with the frustrating look of determination. With his tongue slightly sticking out from the side of his mouth. Or should I build it for him, and place it on his table, where he could see this. Would it make him glad to see it finished, or sad that he’s wasn’t able to build it himself? I asked, and he said he’d be happy to see the finished project.

Today was another one of those teary-eyed day. I had lined up calls with his pension fund in order to activate his critical illness option, his dentist to cancel his appointments, back to the doctors to request documentary evidence and medical reports. And then it’s the explanations and justifications, repeated several times. All, done, now to wait for emails and the task of chasing people in order to get things done.

After Chevy’s dinner, brought out the Land Rover, with the instructions, and away we go. Normally, I’m very good with these, and I got to about 95% complete, pressed something a bit too hard and the whole thing collapsed. Not a person who gives up easy, I tried again, and again, and again. I eventually admitted defeat, isn’t this just the perfect ending for a day like today? 😞

The driver was not at home today 😢