Masked Sunset

Day 163/365 (27Mar2024) The word sunset is joined with many other words, and usually it’s used in a negative connotation. The sunset of one’s life, the sunsetting of software, but in most cases, the actual sunset itself is usually something positive. Two lovers sitting on the beach cuddled together, a group of friends sitting on a hill wrapped in blankets drinking, champagne and nibbling at fruit, the lone photographer squinting through the viewfinder on his camera perched on a string tripod, the old couple sitting on the bench on the promenade trying to steady their hands from arthritic pain - all gazing into the sunset. Beautiful, loving, caring, peaceful, memorable, joyous, quiet moments. For me tonight, it was the 20 mins of focus, the thanks to another day. In those moments, nothing else mattered, but the subject in front of me.

Today I was thankful that we both had a good day. And it’s these days that make a difference. It’s these days that give us the courage, the patience and the motivation to do the same tomorrow.

Have a wonderful peaceful evening.