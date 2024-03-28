Chimney Moss

Day 164/365 (28Mar2024) The day before a long weekend, and most people have that holiday feeling. For me, the days just flow from one into another, and they all look the same. The only difference is that I swap an ironing board for spreadsheets, kitchen duty for Microsoft Teams, and the washing machine for stats reports. There is no sleeping late, as the first carer arrives at the same time every morning. There’s a good reason for this, as focus lies on Chevy’s wellbeing and health.

Today we had a good day and some good conversations. My task today was to get all of his photographs onto the cloud, and I was able to get all of them copied onto a secure location. The next step is to create a catalogue with thumbnails as there is quite a bit of interest from friends, colleagues and families on getting his prints. That’s the task for tomorrow.

The photo today was the moss on the chimney on one of the village houses.

In order to activate his critical illness from his pension, I need documentary evidence of his diagnosis and his current treatment plan. Since the last two months, I’ve spoken to over 20 different doctors, and still I haven’t been able to get a letter from any of these doctors. They all point me from one to the other, it’s like playing pin the tail when you had two bottles of tequilas! Today I was told by our local surgery that they would do one, but they would have to charge me and I would need to come pick it up personally. Do they make these rules so difficult that you eventually give up. When I explained I couldn’t leave the house as I was house-bound, they said, there’s no way around this, I need to come personally. The good old NHS.