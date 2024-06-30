Storms Arising

Day 228/365 (30June2024)

Last Sunday of June, and can you believe half the year is GONE?! The temperature took a nosedive today as I made my way up Reigate Hill later than usual. Shocker: the car park was PACKED.

The morning clouds were thick and dramatic, tricking me into thinking it'd be empty up here. But the view? Still breathtaking. Even caught a glimpse of a plane making its descent into Gatwick. Back into my introspection and quiet contemplation as I sipped my usual Cortado, the steam swirling in the cool air, mirroring the thoughts swirling in my mind. Half a year gone, half a year to go. What have I learned? What have I achieved? What's next? It can only get better.