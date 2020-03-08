Previous
Next
Icy trees by joansmor
Photo 2295

Icy trees

I used a bit of HDR to bring out the ice on the trees but I may have overdone. This is my neighbor's flag. I call him the mailman even though he has been retired for a few years. He is not exactly Mr. Friendly.

FYI this was taken a month ago.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
We have some of his relatives over here! Lovely bright sky
March 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise