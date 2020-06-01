Previous
Next
Fledgling fighting for a spot on the feeder by joansmor
Photo 2381

Fledgling fighting for a spot on the feeder

Years ago I would have thought to capture him like this was a total failure but having seen many wing span photos I have come to appreciate them.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot, love the flapping wings.
June 2nd, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Gorgeous shot, the wing detail is excellent but I also love how he is stretching to reach the feeder!
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise