Photo 2381
Fledgling fighting for a spot on the feeder
Years ago I would have thought to capture him like this was a total failure but having seen many wing span photos I have come to appreciate them.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Tags
fledgling
,
startling
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, love the flapping wings.
June 2nd, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Gorgeous shot, the wing detail is excellent but I also love how he is stretching to reach the feeder!
June 2nd, 2020
