Boat at low tide by joansmor
Photo 2403

Boat at low tide

This was taken just to the left of the shack I posted yesterday. THe coast is behind me and this is the mouth of Cape Neddick Harbor. Don't know the name of this river/stream. Just liked how the red boat popped against the foggy background.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
