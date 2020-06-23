Sign up
Photo 2403
Boat at low tide
This was taken just to the left of the shack I posted yesterday. THe coast is behind me and this is the mouth of Cape Neddick Harbor. Don't know the name of this river/stream. Just liked how the red boat popped against the foggy background.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
2873
photos
176
followers
64
following
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd June 2020 8:38am
Tags
red
,
fog
,
boat
,
cape
,
neddick
