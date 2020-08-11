Poppy sedhead

Opps I originally posted the wrong photo. I think this is the better of the two. I really love this photo but I keep forgetting to post it. But I saw some other pictures of poppy heads and it reminded me. I am so much better today. I can eat. I don't have a urge to urinate frequently. No to building up my energy. OH this wicked heat. I hate it. Making me so happy I brought the portable ac. YEAH for some bit of coolness. Slept really good last night. Oh the cardiology doctor office called and my stress test was all normal. YEAH So I continue taking the pills that help with rapid heart beats and life is good.

