Photo 2459
Sailing
I have spotted it several times when I was in the area as the dark sails are a little unique. I took this with my long lens but no tripod so it isn't perfect.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Tags
sailboat
,
kennebunkport
Mave
Love this boat with the three sails
August 19th, 2020
