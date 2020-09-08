Previous
Zinnias by joansmor
Photo 2480

Zinnias

Another picture from the veggie stand. Probably what I miss most about going is getting some wonderful pictures. I took this with my cellphone on my Hailde camera and then processed in Topaz Studio 2.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Joan Robillard

sarah ace
Very pretty Joan
September 9th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 9th, 2020  
