Photo 2480
Zinnias
Another picture from the veggie stand. Probably what I miss most about going is getting some wonderful pictures. I took this with my cellphone on my Hailde camera and then processed in Topaz Studio 2.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
2950
photos
177
followers
68
following
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th September 2020 1:24pm
Tags
zinnia
sarah
ace
Very pretty Joan
September 9th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 9th, 2020
