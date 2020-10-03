Sign up
Photo 2505
Regular and Cotton Candy pumpkins
I had to find a place to turn around to capture this field of pumpkins
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
Tags
candy
cotton
pumpkins
Esther Rosenberg
Love this time of the year, great shot.
October 5th, 2020
