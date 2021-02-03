Sign up
Photo 2627
Gull
When we walk at the page there are always lots of gulls. I think they are waiting for the summer visitors with all their tasty food to return.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3098
photos
179
followers
79
following
719% complete
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th January 2021 4:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
seagull
Milanie
ace
Made a lovely b&w
February 4th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely capture!
February 4th, 2021
