Gull by joansmor
Photo 2627

Gull

When we walk at the page there are always lots of gulls. I think they are waiting for the summer visitors with all their tasty food to return.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Milanie ace
Made a lovely b&w
February 4th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely capture!
February 4th, 2021  
