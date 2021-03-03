Previous
Next
New Toy by joansmor
Photo 2655

New Toy

Spending my tax refund before I get it. I had been thinking of getting a Speedlight. But I decided I never used the old one what would make me the I would use a new one. SO I got back on the idea of buying a lightweight extra camera. So I went to the camera store to look at the Coolpix but they didn't have any in stock. So I looked at a Canon but it was one of the tiny fit in the palm of your hand. Not so easy for someone with arthritis to use. We talked and she suggested a Bridge camera and I said that is the word I was looking for. So she showed me this Sony DSC-H400. I loved the way it had the grip similar to my Nikons and of course the zoom. The zoom is what I wanted because my cell doesn't;t really zoom except digitally and this causes some problems. This camera is so light. It will be wonderful to have something I can carry when I walk and also take to work and not weigh a ton. I will take it to work tomorrow and see if I can get a picture so you can see how it does.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
727% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I enjoy our bridge camera, it has its limitations, but much outweighed by it's lack of weight and integral zoom. Have fun learning and playing
March 3rd, 2021  
Judith Johnson
How exciting! I have a cool pix, and it's very handy when I don't want to be weighed down. Got it for ease when we went to India. Trouble is I haven't really got to grips with what it can do!
March 3rd, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Sony is a great camera. Good luck!
March 3rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I have a Sony HX-400v very similar to yours. It recently came up with an flashing error message which when I investigated, seemed to need a new lens! Consequently I got another camera. But have found the Sony works very well and is great with the zoom. It won't post video to the computer, though!
March 3rd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
I just ordered a new Nikon Coolpix B700 similar to this with some Christmas money I got.
March 3rd, 2021  
sarah ace
How exciting can’t wait to see what wonders you will do
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise