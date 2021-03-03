New Toy

Spending my tax refund before I get it. I had been thinking of getting a Speedlight. But I decided I never used the old one what would make me the I would use a new one. SO I got back on the idea of buying a lightweight extra camera. So I went to the camera store to look at the Coolpix but they didn't have any in stock. So I looked at a Canon but it was one of the tiny fit in the palm of your hand. Not so easy for someone with arthritis to use. We talked and she suggested a Bridge camera and I said that is the word I was looking for. So she showed me this Sony DSC-H400. I loved the way it had the grip similar to my Nikons and of course the zoom. The zoom is what I wanted because my cell doesn't;t really zoom except digitally and this causes some problems. This camera is so light. It will be wonderful to have something I can carry when I walk and also take to work and not weigh a ton. I will take it to work tomorrow and see if I can get a picture so you can see how it does.