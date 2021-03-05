Sign up
Photo 2658
Winter at Scarborough Marsh
I always love how the ice forms at the Marsh where the tides ride in and out. Got to get very cold to freeze things here. The sun shining makes a love photo.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
ice
winter
marsh
scarborough
Taffy
ace
This has great lines and color. Strong seasonal feel as well.
March 6th, 2021
