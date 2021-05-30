Previous
Surrounded by good eats! by joansmor
Surrounded by good eats!

I liked this picture of the horse in the deep glass. Oh how I love my drive to and from work there are always wonderful pictures to be had.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Pat Knowles ace
Love your title...that’s just the right words for it!
June 1st, 2021  
