Photo 2744
Surrounded by good eats!
I liked this picture of the horse in the deep glass. Oh how I love my drive to and from work there are always wonderful pictures to be had.
30th May 2021
30th May 21
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
Tags
horse
pasture
Pat Knowles
Love your title...that’s just the right words for it!
June 1st, 2021
