Previous
Next
Water Lily by joansmor
Photo 2780

Water Lily

I see this every time we walk closed. I have it in my mind to get early enough in the morning to see them open.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

RonM ace
Love the abstract water lines around it.
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise