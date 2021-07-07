Sign up
Photo 2782
Bubbles
The camera club had fun playing with bubbles. There was a bit of a breeze so mostly we got bubbles blowing in the wind. But we had fun.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3255
photos
184
followers
85
following
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
8th July 2021 1:10pm
Tags
bubbles
Judith Johnson
An interesting subject, well captured
July 8th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You'll have to do the frozen version in winter. It's always good to have fun!
July 8th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Glad you had. Fun!!
July 8th, 2021
Linda Godwin
The idea to enjoy and have fun is the best part
July 8th, 2021
