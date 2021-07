Family

This is (left-to-right) Jace (great grand nephew), Kathy (Niece), Ari (great grand-niece), Kayla (grand-niece), and Bryleigh (great grand-niece). (or grandson, grandmother, granddaughter, Aunt, and granddaughter) The first relations are their relationship with me and the other is my niece. The two great-grandnieces are visiting this summer so I treated all three kids to a 50 dollar shopping spree. It really worked out well because the clothes were on sale. Everybody was happy.