Photo 2845
The house where the well is
I was enamored with the deep greens, blue sky, and clouds.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3319
photos
179
followers
82
following
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
6th September 2021 3:51pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
farmhouse
